SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York got socked with rain Sunday night and Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., 1.67″ of rain fell at Hancock Airport.

In meteorology, we typically can ballpark snowfall using a ratio of 10 to 1.

For this example, all that you have to remember is ten inches of snow for every inch of rain.

So if everything fell as snow on average we would have picked up a foot and a half to two feet of snow across Central New York.

This is just a ballpark. There are many things that can change that ratio, such as temperature and humidity.

In the coldest winter temperatures, lake effect snowfall can have ratios of 20 or even 50 to 1. Those higher ratios tend to occur with fluffier and drier snow.

So given the 1.67″ of rainfall we’ve seen in the storm, if it all fell as snow it would have been 16.7″ of snow.