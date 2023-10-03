SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The warm weather this week may make you wonder if this is our ‘Indian Summer’ or what is becoming more widely called a “Second Summer”?

First, you must find a definition for a “Second Summer” and the most common one is provided by the American Meteorological Society:

“A period of abnormally warm weather that occurs in mid to late autumn and after the first frost”

We can safely say what is coming our way for the middle of this week is abnormally warm weather. After all, we are looking to tie or even break some record-high temperatures and be bathed by mostly sunny skies.

The one thing that gets in the way of us fulfilling the true definition is the lack of a first frost so far here in Syracuse and much of central New York.

The lowest Syracuse has dropped to this early autumn season is 42 degrees and that came September 27. There have been some other mornings in the 40s for Syracuse while at the same time, temperatures dropped into the 30s in outlying areas, but any frost has been isolated.

So, while this is certainly a stretch of outstanding fall weather, it doesn’t quite meet that definition of a “Second Summer”