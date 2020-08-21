Isolated thunderstorms in forecast for North Country Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight tonight.

We’ll see some isolated thunderstorms on Saturday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday, bringing temperatures down into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. More rain is possible next Friday.

