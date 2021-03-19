It’s beginning to look a lot like spring in the North Country

(WWTI) – Skies will remain clear into the evening in the North Country. Temperatures will fall back down into the 20s overnight.

The first day of spring officially begins tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid-50s. It will be a dry day with sunny skies.

Temperatures will near 60 degrees next week. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 50s. The next chance for rain is on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.