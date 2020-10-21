It’s October? Temperatures will be in the 70s Friday

SAND POINT, Alaska (KSEE/KGPE) -- A preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Alaska on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning.

The quake struck in the North Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m. It was centered about 67 miles (118 kilometers) southeast of Sand Point. The community is about 800 miles (1,288 km) southwest of Anchorage. The quake was recorded at a depth of 19 miles (30 kilometers).