Lake effect snow to continue in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lake effect snow will continue to impact the region on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service out of Buffalo, lake effect snow is expected to continue across Lewis County as three to five inches of snow will accumulate in the most persistent snow bands.

The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill with an inch or two falling across locations in lower elevations and further inland from Lake Ontario.

Residents should prepare for slippery road conditions which could impact morning commutes on Wednesday morning. These snow bands will also fall in relatively narrow bands, travelers should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect in both Lewis and Oswego counties through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3.