Local weather update: Wet week in the North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) -- Regions across New York State are predicted to receive extreme weather this week as the winter solstice is three weeks away.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday night that regions in New York are predicted to receive thunderstorms, high winds and lake effect snow starting on November 30. Following these announcements, the State advised New Yorkers on how to be prepared for incidents such as power outages and how to remain safe during one.