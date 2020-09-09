Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pres. Trump adds 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates
- Jefferson County SPCA’s holiday wish: Pet adopters to share their life-changing stories
- Orange skies, falling ash prompt air quality concerns in San Francisco Bay Area
- New York senators announce upstate funding for pandemic recovery, over $280K for Watertown
- Lows in 60s overnight for North Country Wednesday night
