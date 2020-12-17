Lows in single digits for North Country Thursday night

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills can clinch first division title since 1995 with win over Denver
- Watertown chiropractor arrested, charged with sexual abuse
- Big Game Bound Week 15: Chiefs vs. Saints, the odds with Steve Kornacki
- New Akwesasne Family Advocate and Tribal Court Facilities provided by CARES Act
- Jefferson Community College scholarship opportunities announced for new Spring 2021 students
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.