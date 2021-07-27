More cool than hot heading into August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The summer heat will stay out of Central New York as we head through the end of July and into the first part of August.

Climatologically CNY is past the peak of summer, with our average daytime highs still warm (around 80 for a high and around 60 for a low temperature) Many days in the 6 to 10 day period will see afternoon temperatures generally in the 70s.

Why? Basically jet stream winds coming at us from the northwest will keep the searing heat to our west.

This will allow intrusions of cool air from Canada to drop down over our area through the first part of August.

This will allow some rain showers to develop from time to time from the Great Lakes.