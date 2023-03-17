WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a couple of days of reprieve from cold and snow, lake effect snow will set up south of Watertown this weekend, especially Saturday night and early Sunday.

There are winter weather alerts for Jefferson and Lewis counties to highlight the snow impact.

There should be a few heavier snow squalls affecting the North Country including Watertown Saturday afternoon. This is a heads-up if you’re going to be out and about Saturday afternoon.

Snow will be disorganized throughout Saturday afternoon. That will change Saturday night as there should be a band of heavier south of Watertown Saturday night. That’s the reason for the winter weather alerts.

How much snow?

This is the forecast of snow totals ending 7 a.m. Sunday.