National Weather Service to investigate damage from possible tornado in Oneida County

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) – The National Weather Service will tour storm damage Friday in the Oneida County Town of Western to determine if a tornado touched down Thursday evening.

This was part of a line of showers and storms that tracked across Central New York early in the evening causing heavy rain and frequent lightning for most.

Just past 7:30pm, radar indicated a line of severe storms passing through Oneida County north of Rome. This is what was indicated on the ‘reflectivity’ scan of the radar which shows how heavily the rain was falling.

However, using the velocity scan (which looks at the winds) there was clearly rotation within this storm. Where the green colors are right next to the red is where that rotation was occurring at the time.

Law enforcement is reporting trees and power lines down in Western and a portion of State Route 46 is closed and will be for several hours more overnight according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. He also reported several houses without any roofs due to the storm but luckily, as of now, there were no injuries reported.

Additional reports of trees down came from Alder Creek likely from the same storm.

This area is only a few miles from Lee Center, a town that had a tornado touch down on June 3rd.