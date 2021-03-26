North Country: A mix of weather in our 7-day forecast

(WWTI) – We have rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the North Country today. Wind gusts could possibly reach over 50mph this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening and into the 30s overnight. Rain showers are possible overnight.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 50 degrees. Sunday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the mid-50s. Light snow is possible overnight.

Monday will be dry with temperatures around 40 degrees, but will feel much colder with the wind chill.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry with temperatures around 60 degrees.

We may get some rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s on Thursday. There is a possibility of snow showers.