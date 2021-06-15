North Country cools down: Overnight lows in the 40s Tuesday

(WWTI) – We have scattered rain showers throughout the North Country today.

High temperatures are only in the 60s. Rain showers will taper off this evening and we will see some sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be dry with highs in the 70s.

We are expecting rain showers on Friday that will last through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper-70s on Friday and in the low-70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s before rain returns on Monday.