North Country evening weather update: 4-19-21

(WWTI) – Scattered rain showers are possible overnight and we will have lows near 40 degrees in the North Country.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s.

There is a chance of accumulating snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s.

Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid-40s.

We will have sunshine on Friday with highs around 50 degrees.

The weather warms up a bit on Saturday with highs in the upper-50s.

Rain showers are expected on Sunday with highs in the low-50s.