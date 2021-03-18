North Country forecast: First day of spring will kick off stretch of warmer weather

(WWTI) – We are dealing with rain showers this morning and the remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 40s, but will fall to around 20 degrees overnight in the North Country.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The weekend is looking very nice. We will have a great stretch of dry and sunny weather beginning on Saturday.

Saturday is the first day of spring. We will have highs in the mid-40s on Saturday and in the mid-50s on Sunday. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees on Monday.

We will watch out for some rain showers arriving by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 50s.

