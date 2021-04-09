North Country temperatures close to 80 degrees Saturday

(WWTI) – High temperatures will be near 70 degrees in the North Country today. We will have more clouds than sunshine and passing rain showers are possible. We will have clear skies overnight with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper-70s. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Sunday.

A stretch of rain begins on Sunday and will last through Tuesday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday should be dry with high temperatures in the 50s.