North Country temperatures gradually warming up this week

(WWTI) – We will have sunshine this evening with temperatures around 50 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees throughout the North Country.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, but some spotty rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

We will have a stretch of dry weather beginning on Wednesday and lasting through the week. Highs will be around 60 degrees through Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday.

The start of next week should prove to be even warmer with highs in the mid-60s on Monday.