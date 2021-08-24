North Country temperatures will be nearly 90 degrees on Wednesday

(NEXSTAR) – A roller coaster in Japan has been shut down until further notice after four passengers reported suffering injuries on the ride, according to local media reports.

The Fuji-Q Highland amusement park, located in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi, has suspended operation of its Do-Dodonpa roller coaster “for the time being” amid a safety overhaul, per a translated statement posted to the park’s website.