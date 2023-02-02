(WWTI) — Temperatures are around 30 degrees throughout the North Country today, but that will change drastically tonight.

An arctic front will bring possible snow squalls and an extreme drop in temperatures after sunset on Thursday.

We will have subzero temperatures on Friday. A wind chill warning will be in effect beginning at 1 a.m. on Friday morning as temperatures will feel as low as 40 degrees below zero with the wind chill.

Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Anyone going outside in these temperatures should cover exposed skin and wear several layers of loose-fitting, light weight and warm clothes.