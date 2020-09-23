North Country temperatures will reach nearly 80 degrees Saturday

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Americans load up on Halloween candy while waiting to see if trick or treating will happen
- Financial records from Trump Organization to be presented to NY Attorney General, Eric Trump to be interviewed
- Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- Bills Coach McDermott: Rams will be “a big challenge”
- Additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County, 62 quarantined
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.