North Country Wake Up: Saturday September 4th

(WUTR-TV) -- In one form or another, you might have heard that it’s healthy to soak up some rays in the sun and get some color from tanning. You might have also heard that a light “base tan” can prevent harsher sun burns. Unfortunately any tan, whether it be from the sun or a tanning bed, is damaging and the change in color you see on your skin is a visible sign of skin damage.

This damage is caused by Ultraviolet (UV) rays which are known to cause skin cancer. According to the CDC, nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer each year in the United States. Fortunately, most skin cancers can be prevented by following these safety tips (CDC):