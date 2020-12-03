North Country wake-up weather: Dec. 3, 2020

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gov. Cuomo: ‘Stop the living room spread’ in new state PSA
- Sailor receives Navy’s highest noncombat honor after life-saving tackle
- ‘COVID slide’: How parents can help children struggling with remote learning
- Man’s wife sells his PlayStation 5 after she discovers he lied and said it was an air purifier
- Prominent doctor reveals what ‘keeps him up at night’ despite positive news on coronavirus vaccines
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.