North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday April 30th

(WETM) - Biden said the U.S. is “on the move again” after struggling through a devastating pandemic that killed more than 570,000 Americans, disrupted the economy, and shook daily life. In his first Congressional address, President Biden outlined several major projects totaling six trillion dollars in spending. Today, Republicans are questioning: Who's picking up the bill?

"It's time for corporate America and the wealthiest one percent of Americans can just begin to pay their fair share," President Biden said Wednesday night.