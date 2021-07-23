North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday July 23rd

(NEXSTAR) – Arizona Cardinal's star receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted, then deleted a message saying his future as a player in the NFL might be in Jeopardy after the league issued a memo saying teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak could have to forfeit games.

"Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL," the tweet read, according to a screenshot from The Athletic.