North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday July 9th

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Where did this year's Independence Day road travel surpass 2020 levels? A better question might be: Where didn't it?

Among all states and Washington, D.C., only three states had fewer holiday road trips in 2021 than in 2020, and the declines were all in the single digits: Idaho was down 5.6%, while Alaska dipped 3.6% and Utah was down 3%.