North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday, October 15, 2021

Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
Newsletters
ABC50 Mobile App
NEWS TIPS
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
Are You The View’s Biggest Fan?
Boat Smart, Boat Safe
For the Love of Dirt
Happy Hour
Horoscopes
Hunger Action Month
Lottery
Made in NNY
Made in NNY Minutes
Shark Tank Casting
Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Tax Talk
Veterans Voices
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
ABC50 NOW
Cuomo Under Fire
Consumer Reports
Coronavirus
Crime
Entertainment
Fort Drum Corner
Local News
Money In Your Pocket
National News
New York News
Politics
Transition of Power
Wellness Wednesdays
BestReviews
Top Stories
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September
South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban’s rule
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Marine Forecast
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Updates
Sports
The Big Game
Buffalo Bills
China 2022
For the Love of Dirt
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
MLB
NBA
NCAA
NFL
NY Blitz
Orange Nation
Racing
Watertown Rapids 2021 Schedule
Community
Community Events
Bradley’s Surplus :60 Shopping Trip
Ask the Experts
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
The Daily Pledge
Destination NY
EdZOOcation
Fall Bucket List
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
North Country Goes Pink
Remembering 9/11
United Way of NNY
Contests
Fall Personality Quiz
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
Jobs
ABC50 is Hiring!
Post a Job
Work For Us
Find a Job
About Us
TV Schedule
ABC50 Mobile App
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
News Tips
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday, October 15, 2021
Weather
Posted:
Oct 15, 2021 / 05:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2021 / 07:30 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to ABC50 Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
ABC50 Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
National Mammography Day: Take steps now to help prepare
Over 400 COVID cases remain active in Jefferson County
Watertown drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medications
St. Lawrence County confirms over 100 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours
EXPLAINER: Difference between COVID-19 booster shot vs. a third dose
Video
North Country lawmakers praise reopening of Canadian Border
Ogdensburg to host #VaxtoSchool COVID-19 vaccination site