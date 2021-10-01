North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday, October 1, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Lawmakers and environmental advocates are pushing for the expansion of drinking water testing in New York State. A bill passed by the legislature would require "statewide testing" for forty types of "emerging contaminants," but the Governor hasn't signed off on it yet.

Rob Hayes with Environmental Advocates NY says about 2,000 water utilities that reach about 2.5 million New Yorkers haven't been tested for emerging contaminants in their drinking water. "Emerging contaminants are currently unregulated chemicals, but which are showing up in our drinking water and can harm human health," Hayes said.