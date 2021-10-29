North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday, October 29, 2021

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After 37 years at NewsChannel 9, Morning News Anchor Dan Cummings is retiring. His last day on air will be Monday, December 20th, 2021.

“Since 1984, the owners and local managers of NewsChannel 9 have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to grow and learn something new every day,” said Cummings. “I will be forever grateful for the friends I’ve made at this TV station and for the pure joy of working with so many talented and creative professionals.”