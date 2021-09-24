North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday September 24th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- We're just a few days into fall but itching ever closer is the beginning of the holiday season. Americans plan on spending approximately $120 more during the 2021 holiday season for a total of $885.76, according to RetailMeNot.

The company surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and while they plan on spending the highest percentages on clothing/apparel (58%), they also say they'll be spending 40% on toys.