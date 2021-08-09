North Country Wake Up Weather: Monday August 9, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An executive assistant who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's mansion detailed why she felt empowered to go public with her allegations Monday, as a key legislative committee is set to discuss possible impeachment hearings.

Brittany Commisso, one of nearly a dozen women whose accounts of sexual harassment by Cuomo detailed in a report by the state's attorney general, last week became the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo, giving a report to the county sheriff.