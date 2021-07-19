North Country Wake Up Weather: Monday July 19, 2021

WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Town of Webb Police Department is reporting that a woman passed away at Enchanted Forest over the weekend after having a severe asthma attack.

Around 2:00pm on July 18th, 23-year-old Kailey Morrell of Mattydale, N.Y. was walking up an incline leading to the top of a water slide and began having trouble breathing. Morrell and a friend proceeded to ride the waterslide and then exited. After leaving the pool area Morrell began to have serious trouble breathing and used her inhaler. She then collapsed to the ground and went into cardiac arrest.