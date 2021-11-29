North Country Wake up Weather: Monday, November 29, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Attorney Generals' (AG) office has released more transcripts and exhibits from its investigation of sexual harassment allegations against former governor Andrew Cuomo. The AG's office said transcripts and exhibits pertaining to the investigation would be released on a rolling basis.

Three weeks ago hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted by two independent lawyers, hired by AG Letitia James were made public. Those included interviews with 10 women who accused Cuomo of harassment.