North Country Wake up Weather: Monday, October 25, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and Department of Health are urging parents and children to take precautions while celebrating Halloween. Although celebrations may look different this year, the state wants to make sure residents are safe from COVID-19 variants.

“We encourage families and all New Yorkers to do everything they can to make trick-or-treating this Halloween safe as well as fun, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. "Please be considerate of each other and follow the practices that help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for our youngest New Yorkers who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”