North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday August 21st

In the market for a used car? You’re not alone. Somewhere around 40 million pre-owned vehicles trade hands each year. Used vehicles can be diamonds in the rough, nightmares on wheels, or something in between. Knowing what to look for when buying a used car can go a long way toward understanding a car’s condition, and help you make a smart purchase decision.

Whether you’re buying from a dealership or a private party, here’s our comprehensive guide on what you should look for the next time you’re shopping for a used car. You can also refer to our handy used car inspection checklist for easy reference while you’re car shopping.