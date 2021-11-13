North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday, December 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the fast-food enthusiast in your life? White Castle might have you covered. The 100-year-old family-owned business on Friday released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The annual guide features what White Castle describes as its "most crave-worthy" merch. This year, fans can choose from several items including underwear, skateboards and, of course, an ugly holiday sweater.