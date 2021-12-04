North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday, December 4, 2021

LONDON (StudyFinds.org) - For children, asthma is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations and trips to the emergency room. It’s estimated that 1 in 12 children — or about 6 million kids across the U.S. — suffer from the respiratory condition, according to the CDC. Increasing evidence shows that a healthy diet could be a potential therapy for childhood asthma. Recent research reveals that children who eat more fish may be less prone to the disease.

Studies have shown that most adult cases of asthma begin in childhood. Now, British scientists conclude that eating plenty of salmon, mackerel and sardines can decrease the risk of kids developing the illness. Scientists say that those who consume the most can cut the risk of developing the life-threatening condition in half.