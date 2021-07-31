North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday July 31st

(WTAJ) – Domino's Pizza released a statement after one of their commercials aired directly after a gory pizza-cutter stunt during All Elite Wrestling's weekly AEW Dynamite event on the TNT Network.

The incident occurred during a match between Chris Jericho and the self-proclaimed "king of the deathmatch" Nick Gage. At one point in the match, which already saw Gage and Jericho fighting with light tubes, panes of glass as makeshift weapons, Gage used a pizza cutter on Jericho's forehead, after which the program went directly into a scheduled commercial break.