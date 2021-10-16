North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday October 16th

(WSYR-TV) -- When you say exercise bike these days, chances are you think of Peloton. With a big touchscreen and a huge selection of live and on-demand classes, Peloton has its fans -- and Consumer Reports says, they're on to something.

According to Consumer Reports Tester Bernie Deitrick, "The Peloton Bike was by far the best exercise bike we tested, getting excellent scores in categories like adjustability, noise, and features."

But with a price tag close to 1500-dollars, it's a splurge that might force frugal fitness fanatics to take a timeout. And CR says that's fine--You can still get a great cycling workout without the Peloton bike.

Dietrick says "You can buy a regular exercise bike that's a third of the cost of a Peloton and just sign up for a 12.99 per month Peloton membership and use your smartphone or tablet."

A more affordable exercise bike that CR recommends is the Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike for 500-dollars.To get some strength training into your at-home workout, adjustable dumbbells are a good option.

Dietrick adds that "Adjustable dumbbells are very flexible using a lever, dial, or pin you can quickly and easily change the amount of weight you are using."

But building muscle doesn't come cheap: One of CR's best buy options is the Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set at 350-dollars.