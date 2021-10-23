North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday October 23rd

(NEXSTAR) – A recent multistate outbreak of salmonella is prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to urge members of the public to monitor for possible symptoms, if they believe they have been infected.

The CDC estimates that salmonella bacteria causes roughly "1.3 million infections every year,” according to Belsie González, a master of public health and the senior public affairs specialist for the CDC. Of those cases, about 420 per year are fatal, the agency estimates.