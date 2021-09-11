North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday September 11th

A car title is a legal document that proves you own a vehicle, much like a deed to a house. Every vehicle sold in the United States comes with a title, and although the exact information on the document varies by state, car titles always include a vehicle’s VIN and year, make, and model of a vehicle as well as its odometer reading. Regardless of whether you buy a new or used car from a dealer or from a private seller, you’ll receive a car title.

Along with showing proof of ownership, a car title also lets you know if a vehicle is damaged or is defective. If you’re shopping for a used car, you may come across a vehicle with a salvage title that indicates water damage. And in the wake of Hurricane Ida, thousands of flood-damaged cars are expected to enter the market. What does that mean and should you avoid salvage title and flood-damaged vehicles? We have the answers.