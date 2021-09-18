North Country wake up weather Saturday September 18, 2021

(NEXSTAR) – A few months ago, the World Health Organization decided it needed a better system. Coronavirus variants with meaningful differences were springing up around the world and we didn't know what to call them.

Names like B.1.1.7 didn't exactly roll off the tongue and calling a variant by the place it was discovered was having some hateful unintended consequences. So the WHO got a group of experts together and they went for something simple and neutral: the Greek alphabet.