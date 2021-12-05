North Country Wake Up Weather: Sunday, December 5, 2021

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) - Three in five Americans dread going to family gatherings during the holidays. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 21, all of whom typically attend large gatherings during the holiday season.

Almost two-thirds of the poll (63%) agree that there’s always one family member who takes things too far when it comes to “indulging” during the holidays. Meanwhile, 58 percent agree that their entire family drinks too much at holiday gatherings.