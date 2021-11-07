North Country wake up weather Sunday November 7, 2021

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is offering a virtual Teen Leadership Summit for its youth on November 30 at 7 p.m.

The Summit was made possible by the organization's partnership with JC Pohl, with Teen Truth 365. The summit will last 90 minutes and be available for students via Zoom. The event is free for all teens living in St. Lawrence County and is geared towards students in junior and senior high school.