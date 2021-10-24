North Country Wake Up Weather: Sunday October 24th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A box truck with more than $200,000 worth of band equipment belonging to the Las Cruces High School Showcase band was stolen in Albuquerque ahead of the band's competition Saturday

“As soon as we heard the news, everything froze and our hearts dropped,” Lorraine Leachman, LCHS Showcase Band Fundraising Chair, says. “These kids have worked tirelessly, dedicating themselves to their passion for music and each other; to imagine all that effort, stolen from the kids, was utterly heartbreaking."