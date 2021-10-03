North Country wake up weather Sunday October 3, 2021

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Around 2 million dogs are stolen each year according to the American Kennel Club website, which highlights the importance of pet owners knowing how to protect against dog theft.

Dog thieves are known to wait in public areas for the opportunity to steal nearby dogs, steal dogs left outside shops and inside cars, and even snatch dogs while they are being walked. According to Paws.org, thieves may steal animals and wait for a sizeable reward to be posted, sell the pet to puppy mills or to research institutions for testing, or use them as "bait dogs" which are used to train fighting dogs among other options.