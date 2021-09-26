North Country wake up weather Sunday September 26, 2021

(StudyFinds.org) - Quitting smoking is no easy feat, especially when nicotine withdrawal kicks in. Now, a new study finds one of the immediate side-effects of giving up cigarettes is a craving for junk food. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School say they’ve discovered a brain link between a person’s addiction to nicotine and poor eating habits.

The study points to the opioid system — the brain functions which regulate both addiction and appetite — being responsible for smokers seeking out high-calorie foods when they’re suffering from nicotine withdrawal. It’s a vicious cycle for people trying to quit, as junk food cravings can lead to weight gain and, in turn, can push people to go back to smoking cigarettes again.