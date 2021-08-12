North Country wake up weather Thursday August 12, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a devastating crash for a New Mexico family. A mother was hit and killed on her way to work by a suspected drunk driver, and newly released police video shows the driver did not display much of a reaction.

Jennifer Munoz is accused of hitting and killing Janelle Katesigwa, an Albuquerque mother of four, back in May. Just moments after the crash, the first thing the 26-year-old Munoz asked officers for was a cigarette, the video shows.