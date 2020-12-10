North Country wake-up weather: Thursday, Dec. 10

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- No drama Christmas has some secretly jumping for joy
- ‘Please don’t make me do this’: Florida deputy pleads with suspect before fatal shooting
- LIVE: FDA panel to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in US
- Montgomery County, Empire State Development to host webinar about NY Forward Loan Fund
- Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.