North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday August 24, 2021

UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Herkimer arrested 41-year-old Pu Done from Utica, NY on August 23 for Sexual Abuse in the first degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Allegedly Done had sexual contact with a 15-year-old female victim in the town of Frankfort. The arrest comes after a joint investigation with the Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.